Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KNVKF remained flat at $$49.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.52 and a current ratio of 35.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. Kinnevik has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

About Kinnevik

There is no company description available for Kinnevik AB.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.