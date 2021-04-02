Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at TD Securities

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Shares of KL opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

