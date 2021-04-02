Konomi Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and $2.23 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00006862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00330715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.82 or 0.00758571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00089464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,957,214 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

