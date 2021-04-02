Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 120,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

KRNT stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.