KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.76 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$9.03 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.48. The company has a market cap of C$104.93 million and a PE ratio of -53.53.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

