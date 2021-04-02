Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 7th (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio’s (NASDAQ:KRON) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Kronos Bio had issued 13,157,895 shares in its initial public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,005 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.