KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 19.9% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.