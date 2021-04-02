Kuverit 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $329.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Kuverit has a market cap of $841,201.33 and $329.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00051234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,222.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00646069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,391,322 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

