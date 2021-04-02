L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $67.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of LB stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,467,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L Brands by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

