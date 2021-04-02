L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $74.00 at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $61.80 on Monday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

