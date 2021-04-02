LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

