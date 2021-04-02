Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $18.10 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 80,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $240.32. 110,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.28 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

