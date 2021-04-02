Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $2.20 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,592,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,476,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

