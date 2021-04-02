Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $596,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

