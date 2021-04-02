Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 114,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,678,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.53. 5,461,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.