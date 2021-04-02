Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.3 days.

OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$45.00 during trading on Friday. Lawson has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

