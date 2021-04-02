Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider George Lewis Acquires 803 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider George Lewis purchased 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 274.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.71. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 157.38 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.50 ($3.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The firm has a market cap of £16.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250.55 ($3.27).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.