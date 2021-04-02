Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,274 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.88% of Lemonade worth $199,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lemonade by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Lemonade stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

