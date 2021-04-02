Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel Sells 408 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Chris Kosel sold 488 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $147,868.88.

On Thursday, March 11th, Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $316.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.41 and a 12-month high of $326.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Lennox International by 888.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,534,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

