Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard Sells 658 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Gary S. Bedard sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,303.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LII stock opened at $316.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.02. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.41 and a twelve month high of $326.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

