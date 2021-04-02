LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.90. 1,269,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LexinFintech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 627,370 shares during the period.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

