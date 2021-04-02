Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Up 40.5% in March

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LBTYK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,228. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,604,000 after acquiring an additional 513,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

