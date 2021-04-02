Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $15.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,281,492. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

