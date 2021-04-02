Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce $128.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $132.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $494.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE LNN traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $167.40. 24,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 199,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

