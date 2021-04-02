Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $397.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 792,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.