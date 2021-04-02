Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $767.44 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $6.01 or 0.00010036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $767.44 million and $87.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,608,240 coins and its circulating supply is 127,673,002 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

