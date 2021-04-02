Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $327.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.55. 171,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

