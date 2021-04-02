Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -50.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.59. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$3.47 and a 1-year high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total value of C$1,599,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,573,962.64.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

