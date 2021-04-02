LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up to $50.53

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.53, but opened at $53.14. LivePerson shares last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,723. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

