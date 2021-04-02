LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Short Interest Update

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of LKAI remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. LKA Gold has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20.

LKA Gold Company Profile

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

