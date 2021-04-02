Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

