Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00321847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00746998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

