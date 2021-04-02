LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,205 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

