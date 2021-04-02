LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter.

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFT stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

