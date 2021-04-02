LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

