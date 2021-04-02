LPL Financial LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAXF. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 520,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $54.65 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.