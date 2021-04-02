LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $294,138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after buying an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 542,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

