LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,899 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $37.29 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

