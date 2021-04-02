LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.14. 212,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,997. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.