Luken Investment Analytics LLC Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.06. 4,581,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $192.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

