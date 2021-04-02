Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $1.50 Million in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,430 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

