Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.28. 4,543,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $121.86 and a 1 year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

