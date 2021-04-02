Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

