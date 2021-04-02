Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $123.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of LITE opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $28,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

