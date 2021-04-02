M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 10,032 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

