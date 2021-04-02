M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 108,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

