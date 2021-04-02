M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,896,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,553,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.