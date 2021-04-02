M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 429 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $134.37 and a 1 year high of $226.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

