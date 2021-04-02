Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Trading Down 3.5%

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 4,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 621,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $134,806.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

