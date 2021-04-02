Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mackinac Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mackinac Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

